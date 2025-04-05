IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs DC match ft. KL Rahul

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. The two teams have had contrasting campaigns in the IPL 2025 season heading into this clash.

CSK began with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI). However, their next two games did not go in their favor. They lost by a huge margin of 50 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and were then beaten by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs.

On the other hand, DC are yet to lose a game in their IPL 2025 campaign. They began with a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a close encounter. They then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably by seven wickets.

Both teams have some talented batters in their ranks who will be eager to step up in this contest. That said, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between CSK and DC.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs DC match

Star DC batter KL Rahul missed their first game but returned for the second. Although he did not play a big innings, he showed glimpses of brilliance, slamming 15 runs off just five balls at a strike-rate of 300 which helped them in the run-chase.

KL Rahul has a decent record against CSK. From 15 matches against them, he has scored 553 runs at an aveage of 42.54 and a strike-rate of 141.79 with five half-centuries as well.

Given his experience, it will be important for Rahul to score against Chennai in Chennai if Delhi are to win this game and carry on their unbeaten run in the tournament.

#2 Shivam Dube

Left-handed CSK batter Shivam Dube has not quite fired with the bat this season. From three matches, he has scored just 46 runs at an average of 15.33 and a strike-rate 143.75.

He has scores of 9, 19 and 18 from three games, respectively. However, Dube has the ability to play the long shots and score big, especially against spinners in the middle overs.

Chennai have struggled with their middle-order batting this season. The onus will be on Shivam Dube to take down Delhi's bowling attack at home and come good as they look to return to winning ways.

Former CSK and current DC batter Faf du Plessis will be in the limelight as he returns to Chepauk, a ground where he has played several seasons in the past. With 79 runs from two games at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 175.55, the DC vice-captain has looked in good touch this season.

In their previous game against SRH, Faf du Plessis slammed a quickfire 27-ball 50 including three fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 185.19. At Chepauk, he has played 20 games and has scored 588 runs at an average of 36.75 with four half-centuries.

Familiarity of conditions and good form means that the right-hander will be expected to score at a venue that he knows inside out from past experience. DC will bank on their senior pro to deliver in this game.

