IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs SRH match ft. Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, April 25. The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai plays host to this match.
Both CSK and SRH are struggling this season and are the bottom two teams on the points table. Chennai are at the last position with just two wins and six defeats from eight matches. While they ended their five-match losing streak with a win over Lucknow Super Giants, their previous match against Mumbai Indians ended in another defeat.
On the other hand, SRH also have only two wins and six defeats from eight matches. They are placed ninth and are only above Chennai due to a slightly better net run rate. Their last two matches were against Mumbai and they lost both the matches.
Coming on the back of defeats against the same opposition in their last matches, both CSK and SRH will be desperate for a win as they face each other.
On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between these two teams.
3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs SRH match
#3 Abhishek Sharma
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma failed to get going in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. He scored just eight runs off as many deliveries before he was dismissed.
While the left-hander has played a few impressive innings, including a century, he has not been as consistent as he was last year. Abhishek Sharma has scored 240 runs from eight games at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 183.20 so far this season.
With Hyderabad looking to bounce back, Abhishek Sharma scoring big runs will be crucial for them, especially against CSK in Chennai, where batting has been slightly tricky.
#2 Shivam Dube
CSK batter Shivam Dube has been a bright spot for the team in a campaign that has been disappointing so far. In their previous match against Mumbai Indians, he notched up his maiden fifty of the season.
Dube slammed 50 runs off just 32 balls, hitting two boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 156.25. His efforts eventually went in vain but the knock will give him confidence heading into their next match.
Overall, Shivam Dube has scored 230 runs from eight matches this year at an average of 38.33 and a strike-rate of 133.72. He is also their highest run-getter this season. With an unstable and inexperienced top order, the responsibility to score will be double on Dube.
#1 Heinrich Klaasen
SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen saved his side from embarrassment in their match against Mumbai Indians. They were down to 35/5 at one stage in under nine overs.
Klaasen played a stellar knock under pressure and delivered when the team needed him to. He scored 71 off just 44 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 161.36. Klaasen propelled their total to 143 but it did not prove to be enough at the end.
He has scored 281 runs from eight matches this season at an average of 40.14 and a strike-rate of 159.65. Amid the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in the team, Klaasen is their leading run-getter so far.
