IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs DC match ft. Sai Sudharsan

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 19, 2025 09:00 IST
Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty
Sai Sudharsan has been in top form for GT in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to this game.

After having won four games in a row, GT's streak came to an end when they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game. They have four wins and two losses from six matches. The hosts will be keen to bounce back when they return to their home ground.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways in the game against Rajasthan Royals following a loss to Mumbai Indians. They pulled off a dramatic Super Over win against Rajasthan. Delhi now have five wins from six games and continue to lead the standings.

With GT looking to get back to winning ways and DC eager to extend their momentum, this will be an exciting contest. Both teams have some in-form batters in their line-ups, who will be in the spotlight in this game. Having said that, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between GT and DC.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs DC match

#3 Shubman Gill

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill has scored 208 runs from six games this season at an average of 41.60 and a strike-rate of 149.64 with two half-centuries. He has blown hot and cold with the bat so far.

Despite his team's defeat in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, Gill batted well, scoring a half-century. He made 60 runs off 38 balls including six fours and a six at a strike-rate of 157.89.

With his opening partner Sai Sudharsan in great form, GT would want their skipper to get back to his best as well. Gill will be determined to build on his last innings and help his side beat the table toppers.

#2 KL Rahul

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

KL Rahul has been in fine form this IPL season and has shown class and intent. In the last game he struggled a bit against Rajasthan, making 38 runs off 32 balls including two fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 118.75.

However, overall this season he has played five games and has scored 238 runs at an impressive average of 59.50 and a strike-rate of 154.54 with two half-centuries. As a senior batter, Rahul being in form is key for DC.

When they face Gujarat in Ahmedabad, DC will expect Rahul to continue his good display with the bat as they aim to string a few more wins to strengthen their playoff chances.

#1 Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty
Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT opener Sai Sudharsan has been in magnificent form this season. He has been extremely consistent as well, playing a key role in their success so far. The left-hander has amassed 329 runs from six games at an average of 54.83 and a strike-rate of 151.61 with four half-centuries.

Sudharsan was impressive in their last match as well. He scored 56 runs off 37 balls including seven fours and a six at a strike-rate of 151.35. Even though GT lost the game, both their openers performing is a positive sign for the team. Against DC, Sudharsan will be expected to continue his fine form and get GT off to a good start.

Edited by Nihal
