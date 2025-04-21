IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs GT match ft. Sai Sudharsan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, April 21, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far this season. Defending champions KKR have won only three out of their seven matches with four defeats. They lost their previous game against Punjab Kings by 16 runs while chasing a 112-run target.

On the other hand, GT have been among the best teams this season. They had four consecutive wins before a loss against Lucknow Super Giants but bounced back with a victory over Delhi Capitals in their previous match. Gujarat have five wins and 10 points from seven games.

While KKR will want to come back from the unbelievable defeat against Punjab, Gujarat will look to extend their dominant run this season. Having said that, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between KKR and GT.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs GT match

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has played some impressive knocks for KKR this season. He has scored 160 runs from seven innings at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 142.85 with a half-century.

In the previous match against Punjab Kings where all the batters failed to get going, Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a vital innings, making 37 runs off 28 balls, including five fours and a six at a strike-rate of 132.14. This was also the top score in the entire innings for Kolkata.

Raghuvanshi has shown his potential but will be keen to play another big knock as he has scored just one half-century so far. With his team under pressure to get a win, the game against GT will be the perfect platform for him to fire.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT opener Sai Sudharsan has been among the most consistent performers this season, playing a huge role in their success till date this campaign. The left-hander is their leading run-getter with 365 runs from seven games at an average of 52.14 and a strike-rate of 153.36 with four half-centuries.

In the previous game against Delhi Capitals, he got off to a good start, making 36 runs off 21 balls with five boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 171.43. He has been a key performer with the bat this season.

Sudharsan will be keen to convert the start that he got in the previous game into a bigger knock and continue his consistent run as a batter when they face the defending champions.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Along with Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler has been equally crucial for GT at the top of the order. In their previous match, he played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 97 off 54 balls. His knock comprised 11 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 179.63, which helped them chase down a target of 204 comfortably.

Buttler has been a successful batter in the past few IPL seasons and has begun similarly this time around as well. From seven games, he has scored 315 runs at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 164.06 with three half-centuries.

An in-form Jos Buttler has the ability to change the game single-handedly with the bat. GT will expect him to build on his innings from the last game and produce a similar show against KKR.

