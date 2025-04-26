IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs PBKS match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) meet once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 26. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will play host to this clash.

Ad

The last time these two sides met this season, it was a low-scoring and unexpected thriller. Bowling first, KKR had bundled PBKS out for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Punjab pulled off a historic win as they successfully defended the total, skittling Kolkata out for just 95 to win by 16 runs.

The defending champions will be eager to avenge their loss from that game this time around. Punjab, on the other hand, will take inspiration from that win heading into this contest.

Ad

Trending

KKR have just three wins and have lost five out of their eight matches so far. PBKS have done slightly better, managing to win five out of their eight matches with three defeats.

On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between the two sides in Kolkata.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs PBKS match

2024 IPL Final - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

KKR wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz played his first match of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous outing. He scored just one run off four deliveries and failed to get going.

Ad

However, Gurbaz has been with Kolkata for the last two seasons (2023 and 2024) and has put in some impressive performances as well. Having been a part of the side, he will be well versed with the conditions at the Eden Gardens.

Gurbaz brings a vast experience of having played T20 cricket all over the globe with him. The right-hander has played 212 T20 matches in his career so far and has amassed 5055 runs at an average of 24.65 and a strike-rate of 146.22 with two hundreds and 31 fifties.

Ad

#2 Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer began the tournament well with consistent performances but has failed to fire in his last three innings, going through a slightly quiet period.

Ad

He has scores of 0, 7 and 6 in his last three games, respectively. However, he is still the leading run-scorer for his team with 263 runs from eight matces at an average of 43.83 and a strike-rate of 185.21 with three fifties.

Notably, Shreyas was the captain of KKR last season and led them to victory. Returning to the Eden Gardens, he will not only be keen to perform but will also want to put an end to his recent failures with the bat with a big knock in this contest.

Ad

India Cricket - Source: Getty

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be confident on a personal level coming into this clash. He looked in good touch in their previous game against Gujarat Titans despite their loss.

Ad

Rahane scored 50 runs off 36 balls, hitting five boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 138.89 batting at number three. This was also his third half-century of the season.

The Kolkata captain is also their leading run-scorer this year till date. He has made 271 runs from eight games at an average of 38.71 and a strike-rate of 146.48 with a top score of 61. KKR will need their skipper to deliver with the bat at home as they look to return to winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More