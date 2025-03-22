IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs RCB match ft. Virat Kohli

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the opening fixture of the IPL 2025 season. The game will be played on Saturday, March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While both teams made it to the playoffs last year, KKR won the title, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Meanwhile, RCB lost the eliminator to Rajasthan Royals.

Both sides are filled with superstar batters and power hitters in their ranks. Two new skippers will be leading the teams and both being batters, will also want to score runs and lead from the front. Ajinkya Rahane will lead Kolkata while Rajat Patidar will lead Bengaluru.

There have been some high-scoring contests in the past when these two sides have played each other in the IPL. That said, let us take a look at three batters who could possibly score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 encounter between KKR and RCB.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs RCB match

#3 Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer, who was retained by KKR for a massive ₹23.75 crore, has been appointed as their vice-captain for the 2025 season. He will have a key role to play with the bat if they are to defend their title this year.

Iyer first played the IPL in 2021 with KKR and has been a part of the side ever since. He has played 51 matches and has scored 1326 runs at a strike-rate of 137.12 in the league.

Last season, the left-handed batter scored 370 runs from 15 games at an average of 46.25 and a strike-rate of 158.79 with four fifties. As the vice-captain of the team, he will now have additional responsibilities on his shoulders.

Explosive English opener Phil Salt has not been in great form in the recent past with poor performances in the white-ball tour of India and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, the RCB batter could be among the runs in today's game. He played for KKR last season and scored 435 runs from 12 games at an average of 39.54 and a strike-rate of 182.00. Salt was one of the key reasons behind their triumph last season but was released ahead of the auction.

Turning out for Bengaluru this time, Salt will be expected to make use of familiarity with the conditions at the Eden Gardens, having played the last season with KKR. Despite poor recent form, his numbers from the last IPL season should give him the confidence to do well this time as well.

Star batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL history with 8004 runs under his belt. He has been in good touch, performing well in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kohli was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2024 with 741 runs from 15 games.

He has a solid record against KKR as well. In IPL matches between the two teams, Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 962 runs. He loves batting at the Eden Gardens and also has an IPL hundred at the venue.

Once again, Virat Kohli will be expected to fire for RCB. He will lead the batting line-up and will be eager to start the season on a positive note.

