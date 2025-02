IPL 2025: Complete schedule match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, February 16, announced the full schedule for IPL 2025. The upcoming edition of the T20 league will kick off with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The final will be played at the same venue on May 25.

There will be a total of 12 double-headers in IPL 2025. The first double-header will be on March 23. IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an afternoon match in Hyderabad. The evening clash will be between legendary rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Seventy league matches and four playoff games will be played across 13 venues in IPL 2025. The last league match of the IPL season will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 18.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of IPL 2025 will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, respectively. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host Qualifier 2 as well as the final of IPL 2025 on May 23 and May 25 respectively.

IPL 2025: Full Indian Premier League 2025 schedule with timings in IST

Match 1: March 22, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 2: March 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30 PM)

Match 3: March 23, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 4: March 24, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Visakhapatnam (7:30 PM)

Match 5: March 25, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 6: March 26, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Guwahati (7:30 PM)

Match 7: March 27, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad 7:30 PM)

Match 8: March 28, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 9: March 29, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 10: March 30, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam (3:30 PM)

Match 11: March 30, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Guwahati (7:30 PM)

Match 12: March 31, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 13: April 1, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 14: April 2, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 15: April 3, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 16: April 4, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 17: April 5, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (3:30 PM)

Match 18: April 5, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mullanpur (7:30 PM)

Match 19: April 6, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (3:30 PM)

Match 20: April 6, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 21: April 7, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 22: April 8, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Mullanpur (7:30 PM)

Match 23: April 9, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 24: April 10, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 25: April 11, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 26: April 12, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30 PM)

Match 27: April 12, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 28: April 13, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jaipur (3:30 PM)

Match 29: April 13, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 30: April 14, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 31: April 15, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mullanpur (7:30 PM)

Match 32: April 16, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 33: April 17, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 34: April 18, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 35: April 19, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

Match 36: April 19, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 37: April 20, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mullanpur (3:30 PM)

Match 38: April 20, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 39: April 21, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 40: April 22, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 41: April 23, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 42: April 24, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 43: April 25, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 44: April 26, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 45: April 27, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai (3:30 PM)

Match 46: April 27, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 47: April 28, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 48: April 29, Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 49: April 30, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 50: May 1, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 51: May 2, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 52: May 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 53: May 4, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (3:30 PM)

Match 54: May 4, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Dharamsala (7:30 PM)

Match 55: May 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 56: May 6, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 57: May 7, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 58: May 8, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30 PM)

Match 59: May 9, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 60: May 10, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 61: May 11, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Dharamsala (3:30 PM)

Match 62: May 11, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 63: May 12, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 64: May 13, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 65: May 14, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 66: May 15, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 67: May 16, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 68: May 17, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 69: May 18, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

Match 70: May 18, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

IPL 2025: Playoffs schedule

May 20: Qualifier 1, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

May 21: Eliminator, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

May 23: Qualifier 2, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

May 25: Final, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

