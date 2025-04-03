IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs SRH match ft. Quinton de Kock

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 3. The finalists of the previous season will square off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for this clash.

KKR played the first match of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home. Their next two games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were played away. They lost to RCB but won against RR. However, they came back home after a defeat against MI and are at the bottom of the table at present.

On the other hand, SRH began with a 44-run victory over RR in their opening game of the season. However, their next two games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have resulted in defeats.

With both teams having lost their previous matches, this becomes an exciting contest with equal pressure on both sides. KKR will be aiming to get back to winning ways at home while SRH also need a win desperately.

That said, here is a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs SRH match

Dynamic SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has not lived up to the expectations so far. In three games, he has struggled to score, managing just 31 runs at an average of 10.33 and a strike-rate of 172.22.

The left-hander has failed to get going with scores of 24, 6, and 1 against RR, LSG and DC, respectively. He had been in great form coming into IPL 2025 and also had a great season last year, playing a key role in SRH's run to the final.

With the team looking for a win after successive defeats, it will be important for Abhishek Sharma to fire at the top against KKR. After three failures, it may just be a matter of time before he gets going once again.

#2 Quinton de Kock

KKR wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock failed to score in their opening game against RCB, where he made only four runs off five balls. However, he bounced back with a brilliant knock in the win against RR.

The left-hander slammed an unbeaten 97 off just 61 balls, hitting eight fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 159.02. Against MI, he had another failure as he scored only one run off three balls.

Nonetheless, Quinton de Kock has shown his ability to play a big knock should he get going. The hosts will want him to repreat his heroics from the RR game and give them a solid start with the bat at the top.

Travis Head is SRH's leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. From the three matches, the opener has scored 136 runs at an average of 45.33 and a strike-rate of 191.54 with one half-century.

He began with a blistering 31-ball 67 against RR at a strike-rate of 216.13. Head has been in good touch despite not scoring big in the other two games too. Against LSG, he scored a 28-ball 47 and made 22 off 12 balls against DC.

Travis Head will want to convert these starts into another big score. Batting with a high strike-rate, he has still been in good touch. Against hosts KKR, Hyderabad will want him to play another big knock.

