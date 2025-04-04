IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs MI match ft. Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 4, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host the encounter.

LSG lost their season opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC) by one wicket, but bounced back with a five-wicket win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG failed to maintain the momentum and slumped to another defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Five-time champions MI have also had a rough start to their campaign. They lost their first two games of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). However, they secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their most recent encounter.

Both teams need to build momentum in their campaigns. With LSG looking to return to winning ways and MI eyeing a second consecutive win, this is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

On that note, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash:

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs MI match

#3 Ryan Rickelton

South Africa and MI batter Ryan Rickelton played a key role in their maiden win of the season against KKR. The left-hander, opening the batting, scored an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 151.22.

Rickelton had failed in their first two games with scores of 13 and 6. It was important for Mumbai that their overseas opener finally got some runs under his belt.

The southpaw's performance could be crucial on Friday, given Rohit Sharma is yet to come good at the top of the order.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Star Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav seems to be getting into the groove after an average outing in the opening game. He has now scored 104 runs from three games so far at an average of 52 and a strike-rate of 165.07.

Suryakumar scored 29 runs off 26 balls in their opening game against CSK. However, in their next game against GT, he impressed with a 28-ball 48. In their previous game against KKR, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 27 runs off just nine balls at a strike-rate of 300.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

Explosive left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran has been in blistering form for LSG in IPL 2025 so far and is the league's top-scorer. In three games, he has scored 189 runs at an average of 63 and strike-rate of 219.76 with two half-centuries.

Pooran slammed a 30-ball 75 against DC in their first game before blasting a 26-ball 70 in their next game against SRH. Even in their previous game against PBKS, the left-hander scored a 30-ball 44.

Despite LSG having won just one game, Pooran has been consistent with the bat and has been firing at the top. If they are to return to winning ways and beat MI, they will want him to continue scoring runs like he has been.

