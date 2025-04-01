IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs PBKS match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 01. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow plays host to this contest.

LSH began their campaign with a very close and frustrating defeat as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them by one wicket. However, they quickly made amends and bounced back with a five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, Punjab Kings, under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, began with an 11-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their only game of the tournament so far.

Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of wins, making it all the more interesting as they will want to carry the momentum forward. The two teams have some solid batters in their line-up, who will be tested at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between LSG and PBKS, here are three batters who could score the most runs for their respective teams.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs PBKS match

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Making his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans for the Punjab Kings, young Priyash Arya impressed with the bat in his very first outing in the league. He powered his way to a 23-ball 47, missing out on a well-deserved half-century.

His knock included seven fours and a couple of sixes at a strike-rate of 204.43. The 24-year-old has an impressive record in T20s so far. He has played 19 games and has scored 620 runs at an average of 34.44 and a strike-rate of 168.93 with a century and three fifties.

Having started well, young Priyansh Arya will look to build on his innings and perform well with the bat in the clash against LSG.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Hard-hitting Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2025 to date. The left-handed LSG wicket-keeper batter has scored 145 runs from two games at an average of 72.50 and a whopping strike-rate of 258.92 with two fifties.

In their opening match against Delhi Capitals, Pooran smashed a 30-ball 75 with six fours and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 250. Against SRH, he slammed a 26-ball 70 with six fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 269.23.

Pooran has been in terrific form. Given the way he is striking the ball and taking the bowlers apart, he is expected to be among the runs once again in this contest. Lucknow will bank on the left-hander to bat Punjab out of the match.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front in their opening victory over Gujarat. The right-hander played a brilliant knock, scoring an unbeaten 97 off just 42 balls, including five fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 230.95.

Shreyas has been in magnificent form coming into the IPL, ending as India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing a major role in their triumph. He has carried his form into the cash-rich league as well.

To match the power of some of LSG's hard-hitting batters, Punjab will need their skipper to stand up and deliver with the bat once again just how he did against Gujarat.

