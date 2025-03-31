IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs KKR match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhdede Stadium on Monday, March 31. This is the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

MI have not had a great start to their campaign so far. They lost their opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets before the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat them by 36 runs in their next match.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders lost thier opening match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets. However, they bounced back with an eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

KKR will be keen to build on their previous win while hosts MI will desperate to get their first points of the tournament. The Wankhede Stadium has usually been a surface where runs have been scored and batters have showcased their brilliance.

As the the two IPL champions face each other, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's clash.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs KKR match

#3 Tilak Varma

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI batter Tilak Varma has looked decent with the bat so far in the tournament. In the first match against CSK, he scored 31 runs off 25 balls which was a crucial knock in the context of the game.

In the game against the Gujarat Titans, he was involved in a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav and scored 39 runs off 36 balls, with three fours and a six. While he has not fired outright with the bat yet, he has looked positive with some runs coming into this contest.

With Mumbai's openers struggling, Tilak Varma, coming in at number three, will once again have an important role to carry out with the bat against the defending champions.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is known for his prowess with the bat in T20 cricket. He scored 29 runs off 26 balls with two fours and a six against CSK. However, seemed to have regained his touch with his knock against the Gujarat Titans.

The right-hander scored a quickfire 48 off just 28 balls including a boundary and four sixes at a strike-rate of 171.43. The 34-year-old will have to build on his innings from the previous game.

Along with Tilak, Suryakumar Yadav will also have an important role to play in the middle order for the Mumbai Indians. He is expected to deliver with the bat against his former franchise KKR.

#1 Quinton de Kock

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock failed to get going in their opening game of the season against RCB. He scored just four runs off five balls which included a boundary.

However, the left-hander made a remarkable comeback in their next match against Rajasthan. Quinton de Kock slammed an unbeaten 97 off just 61 balls hitting eight fours and six maximums wuth a strike-rate of 159.02. KKR chased down 152 runs with ease in just 17.3 overs courtesy of his brilliant innings.

He has played at the Wankhede Stadium previously during his stint with MI in the past. Batting conditions will suit him and the defending champions will want him to carry his form forward in this clash.

