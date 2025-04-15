IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs KKR match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 15. The Mullanpur stadium in Chandigarh will play host to this clash.

PBKS have been slightly inconsistent after having begun their campaign with two consecutive wins. They have just one win and two defeats in their last three matches. Their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad resulted in an eight-wicket loss.

Defending champions KKR seem to be following a pattern this season. They have three wins and as many defeats from six games with no consecutive wins or losses. They won their last game against Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets and will want to gain some consistency with another win here.

With PBKS looking to bounce back and KKR eyeing a consecutive victory, this game is well set up and will be an exciting clash. The wicket at Mullanpur is generally known to be batting friendly and both sides have some in-form batters. That said, let us take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between Punjab and Kolkata.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs KKR match

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR opener Quinton de Kock has looked in decent touch so far this season. He has scored 141 runs from six games at an average of 28.20 and a strike-rate of 141. He scored an unbeaten 97 in one game but has not had a big knock apart from the same.

However, in their previous game against Chennai, he scored 23 off 16 balls where he hit three sixes at a strike-rate of 143.75. He looked solid despite being unable to convert his start into a big score.

Against PBKS with the conditions expected to be batting friendly, Quinton de Kock will want to come good with another big score as KKR look to build on their previous win.

#2 Priyansh Arya

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS opener Priyansh Arya made history with his maiden IPL hundred in the game against Chennai. The 24-year-old started off brilliantly in their last match against Hyderabad as well, smashing a quickfire 36 off just 13 balls with two fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 276.92.

Priyansh has scored 194 runs from five games at an average of 38.80 and a strike-rate of 220.45. Interestingly, he is their second-highest run-getter so far this season after captain Shreyas Iyer.

The youngster will be keen to convert his start from the previous game and play another crucial knock for Punjab in this game. He has been impressive with the bat in his debut IPL season.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has been leading from the front both as a skipper and with the bat this season. He is their leading run-scorer with 250 runs from five games at an average of 83.33 and a strike-rate of 208.33 with three fifties.

In the previous game against Hyderabad, he top scored for Punjab with a 36-ball 82. His knock comprised six fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 227.78. His consistency has been the key for Punjab.

As they aim to return to winning ways against KKR, Shreyas will be keen to lead from the front once again. He is expected to carry on his brilliant form that has been on display in this year's IPL so far.

