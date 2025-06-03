IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs PBKS Final match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Royal Challengers Begaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take the field one last time this season. The two teams are up against each other in the IPL 2025 final, which is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narenda Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The last time these two sides met was in Qualifier 1 where RCB trashed PBKS in a one-sided affair. They skittled them out for a paltry total of 101 and then chased it down in just 10 overs with eight wickets to spare, advancing directly to the final.

PBKS then played Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2. Mumbai put up a total of 203/6 after batting first. This time around, Punjab came out on top, chasing the target down in 19 overs with five wickets to spare to seal their spot in the final.

Both RCB and PBKS have not won the IPL before, which means one of the two teams will lay their hands on the trophy for the very first time. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 final.

2025 IPL: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Phil Salt has been a key for RCB at the top of the order. Opening the batting, the right-hander has scored 387 runs from 12 matches this season at an average of 35.18 and a strike-rate of 175.90 with four half-centuries to his name.

Salt led the charge in the first qualifier against PBKS. He struck an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls, hitting six boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 207.41 to ensure that they got over the line with ease, chasing 102 runs for a place in the final.

As they gear up to face PBKS again in the summit clash, Phil Salt will be expected to repeat his heroics from the first qualifier. It will be important for him to get the team off to a solid start at the top and set the platform for the other batters coming in.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has had a magnificent season as a leader and with the bat as well. He has been brilliant with his captaincy and is also the leading run-scorer of the side with 603 runs from 16 matches at an average of 54.81 and a strike-rate of 175.80 with six half-centuries.

In the second qualifier against MI under pressure, he played a captain's knock, leading from the front. Chasing 204, Shreyas Iyer slammed an unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls including five boundaries and eight sixes with a strike-rate of 212.2, taking them over the line as well.

In three outings against RCB this season, he has scored only 15 runs, being dismissed all three times. The skipper will be eager to set the record right in the game that matters the most and carry his form from the second qualifier.

2025 IPL: Qualiﬁer 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli has been in good form as well this season. He is the highest run-scorer so far for this team with 614 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike-rate of 146.53 with eight half-centuries.

He made 12 runs off as many deliveries with a couple of boundaries in the first qualifier and looked good before he was dismissed. However, in their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he struck a 30-ball 54. All of his eight fifties have come in a winning cause this season.

Along with Phil Salt at the top, Virat Kohli will also have to fire in this contest with high stakes and everything to play for. RCB will bank on their senior pro to deliver in the all-important clash.

