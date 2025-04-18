IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs PBKS match ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match is set to be played on Friday, April 18.

RCB have won four out of their six games and come into this contest on the back of a dominant win against the Rajasthan Royals. However, all of their wins have come away from home. They are yet to win a game at their home ground this season, which they will be keen to do against PBKS.

PBKS come into this game on the back of an unbelievable win over Kolkata Knight Riders where they successfully defended a total of 111 runs. Punjab also have four wins and two defeats from six games and are tied on eight points with RCB.

With Bengaluru looking for their first win at home and Punjab high on confidence from their previous win, this is set up to be a cracker of a contest. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between RCB and PBKS.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs PBKS match

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer is leading the side exceptionally well this season and is also in good form with the bat. While he failed to score in the previous game against Kolkata and was dismissed for a duck, he has performed well overall.

With 250 runs from six innings at an average of 62.50 and a strike-rate of 204.91 with three half-centuries, he is their leading run-getter this season. Shreyas will be itching to come back with the bat in the game against Bengaluru.

He will enjoy the batting conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and will want to make the most of it. PBKS will expect their skipper to fire with the bat in this contest.

#2 Phil Salt

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB opener Phil Salt has done well to fill the void left by the release of Faf Du Plessis. He has been attacking at the top, giving them solid starts in the powerplay more often than not.

In the previous game against Rajasthan Royals as well, he came out all guns blazing and smashed a 33-ball 65 with five fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 196.97 that put them on top and helped them chase down the total with ease.

Salt is their second-highest run-getter this season after Virat Kohli with 208 runs from six games at an average of 34.66 and a strike-rate of 185.71. It will be important for him to play a similar knock at home as well.

#1 Virat Kohli

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli is in top form this IPL and is also the leading run-scorer for the team so far. From six matches, he has scored 248 runs at an average of 62 and a strike-rate of 143.35 with three fifties.

In the last match against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli scored an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls including four boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 137.78, finishing the game for the team as he most often does.

However, all of his three fifties have come away from home this season. Kohli is yet to fire at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the senior batter will have to come good at home for them to secure a win against PBKS.

