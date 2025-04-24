IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs RR match ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24. When the two sides last met, RCB beat RR comprehensively by nine wickets.

Batting first, Rajasthan could only manage to score 173/4 from their 20 overs. It was a comfortable chase all the way through for Bengaluru, who were in complete control. They chased the target down in just 17.3 overs.

RCB have five wins and three defeats from eight matches coming into this game. They beat the Punjab Kings by seven wickets in their last match. However, all of their wins have come in away games as they remain in search of their first home win this season.

Meanwhile, RR are struggling to get things right. They have just two wins and six defeats from eight matches. All of their last four matches have ended in losses, with the last two games especially alarming as they lost from winning positions.

With Bengaluru looking for their first home win and Rajasthan eyeing to break their losing streak, this is set up to be a crucial and thrilling encounter.

On that note, here are three batters who could score the most in today's IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs RR match

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB opener Phil Salt has blown hot and cold this season. While he has not been as consistent as he would have liked, he has still been highly impactful.

In their previous meeting against RR, Salt was at his very best. He slammed a quickfire 33-ball 65 at the top, hitting five boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 196.97, setting up the chase for his side. Salt went hard against their bowlers in the powerplay.

Overall, the opener has scored 213 runs from eight games at an average of 26.62 and a strike-rate of 178.99 with two half-centuries. Salt will be eager to fire at the Chinnaswamy, and facing an opponent against whom he recently did well would give him confidence.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in top form with the bat this season. He has been scoring runs despite his team's overall poor performance. Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer for RR in IPL 2025 with 307 runs from eight innings at an average of 38.37 and a strike-rate of 139.54.

Out of the eight matches, he has scored a half-century in four, including their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Jaiswal struck a 52-ball 74, where he hit five boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 142.31.

Despite his knock at the top, they failed to chase down the target and lost the match. They will hope for Jaiswal to carry his form in this match.

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Star RCB batter and opener Virat Kohli is replicating his form from last season. He was their leading run-getter in IPL 2024 and so far, has scored the most for them in the 2025 edition as well.

Kohli has made 322 runs from eight innings at an average of 64.40 and a strike-rate of 140 with four half-centuries. In the last match against PBKS, Kohli slammed an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls, hitting seven fours and a six and helping the team finish the game with ease.

However, all of his half-centuries this season have come away from home. Kohli is yet to fire at the Chinnaswamy, and with the team searching for their first home win, this will be the perfect occasion for him to come good with the bat.

