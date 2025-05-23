IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs SRH match ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Bengaluru, but has been shifted to Lucknow.

RCB have already sealed their spot in the playoffs and are among the four teams who have qualified. They will now have their eyes set on a top-two finish. With eight wins and 17 points from 12 games, they are placed second on the table. Their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home was washed out due to rain and they will be eager to get a full game here.

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing season for SRH as they have been eliminated from the playoffs race. They are placed eighth on the table with just four wins and nine points from 12 matches. However, they are coming off a six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game at this venue.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between RCB and SRH.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen is their second-highest run-getter and only consistent overseas batter this season. He has scored 358 runs from 11 innings at an average of 35.80 and a strike-rate of 155.65 with one half-century to his name.

In their previous game against LSG here in Lucknow, Klaasen played a crucial knock for his side in a big run-chase. He slammed a quick-fire 47 off just 28 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 167.86.

His recent form and having played at the same venue in the last game can make him dangerous if he gets going. SRH will want him to play another match-winning innings in this game.

#2 Abhishek Sharma

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma also displayed brilliant form in their last match against LSG in Lucknow. The left-hander played a key role in their successful chase, smashing 59 runs off a mere 20 balls, hitting four boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 295.

Abhishek Sharma is also their leading run-scorer so far this season. He has accumulated 373 runs from 11 innings at an average of 33.90 and a strike-rate of 192.26. The opener also has a century and two half-centuries to his name.

As they look to spoil the party for RCB, Hyderabad will expect Abhishek to come all guns blazing with the bat, just as he took the attack to the bowlers in their previous game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli is their leading run-scorer this season and has been in top form with the bat throughout the tournament. He has scored 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.

The right-hander has been consistent and impactful as well. He has struck seven half-centuries this season with all of them coming in a winning cause. While their last game against KKR was washed out, Kohli had scored a 33-ball 62 in the game before that against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Playing their first match after the break, RCB will want Kohli to carry on from where he left and continue scoring as they aim to secure a top-two finish.

