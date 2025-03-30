IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs CSK match ft. Rachin Ravindra

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back on the road as they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. CSK played against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 28, in Chennai and now travel to face Rajasthan.

After an opening win against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai slumped to a huge 50-run defeat against RCB. They now have a win and a loss from two matches so far in the tournament.

On the other hand, host Rajasthan Royals are yet to open their account in IPL 2025. They began with a 44-run loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before crashing to an eight-wicket loss against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With one team looking to bounce back to winning ways and the other searching for their first points, this is expetced to be a cracker of a contest in Guwahati. Having said that, let us also take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in this IPL 2025 clash between RR and CSK.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs CSK match

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal not firing at the top has cost Rajasthan Royals in this tournament so far. The left-handed opener has simply failed to get going. He managed just 1(5) in their opening game against SRH.

Againt KKR, Jaiswal seemed to have gotten a start but could not progress ahead. He scored 29 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and as many sixes. As he did show some glimpses, it is only time before the RR openers gets among the runs this season.

Against CSK, it will be crucial for Jaiswal to come to the party and fire with the bat to provide his team with a solid start and put the opposition bowlers under pressure rightaway.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has blown hot and cold in IPL 2025 so far. He began on a fiery note with an impressive 26-ball 53 against MI where he hit six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 203.85.

However, against RCB, he failed to open his account and was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Josh Hazlewood. It has been a contrasting start for the right-hander in the furst two games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a key component of CSK's batting line-up that has depended on its top order this season. The skipper will be under pressure but has the ability to come out strong with a crucial knock against RR.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra during his knock against RCB in IPL 2025 - Source: CSK/X

Right from the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he was the leading run-scorer, Rachin Ravindra has maintained his tempo of scoring runs. He has carried his form into the IPL 2025 season as well and is CSK's highest run-getter thus far in the tournament.

The left-hander, opening the batting, scored an unbeaten match-winning 45-ball 65 against MI that included two fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 144.44. Against RCB, he scored a 31-ball 41, striking at 132.26.

CSK will want Rachin Ravindra to continue his form throughout this IPL season. While he could have done better agianst RCB, scoring runs will give him confidence heading into this important fixture.

