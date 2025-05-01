IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs MI match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to be played on Thursday, May 1.

RR put an end to their five-match losing streak with a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game where Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a record-breaking hundred. Rajasthan now have three wins and seven defeats from 10 games and are fighting to have any possible chance of qualifiying.

Meanwhile, MI are on a solid run, having won their last five matches. They thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in their previous game. Mumbai have six wins and 12 points from 10 matches. They will be keen to strengthen their chases of making the playoffs and continue their winning streak.

It is a crucial match for both teams, with the hosts fighting for survival and the visitors aiming for a top-two finish from this stage.

On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between RR and MI.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs MI match

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

MI wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton has taken some time to get his rhythm this season but has played a few solid knocks with the bat at the top of the order. He has scored 273 runs from 10 innings at an average of 30.33 and a strike-rate of 152.51 with two half-centuries.

In their last match against LSG, Rickelton played a key role opening the batting, setting the foundation for a big total. The left-hander made 58 runs off just 32 balls, hitting six boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 181.25.

With MI looking to continue their dominant run and extend their winning streak, they will want Rickelton to replicate his form from the last game against RR as well and give them a strong start up the order.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the most consistent batter for RR this season so far. He has scored 426 runs from 10 innings at an average of 47.33 and a strike-rate of 152.68. Jaiswal has also scored five half-centuries this year.

While Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show in their previous game against GT, Jaiswal played an equally vital knock, going about his business as usual. The left-hander slammed an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 175.

Rajasthan will want to build on the momentum from their previous victory and string in a few more wins. For them to do so, Jaiswal carrying his form will be critical.

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

With 427 runs from 10 innings at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 169.44, star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is the third-highest run-getter this season and the top run-scorer for his side this season.

He has scored three half-centuries, including in their previous match against LSG. Suryakumar Yadav raced his way to a 28-ball 54, smashing four boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 192.86.

The right-hander has been a vital cog in their middle order and has delivered more often than not. As they eye their sixth consecutive win of the season, Suryakumuar Yadav will be eager to perform the way he has throughout with the bat.

