IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs PBKS match ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off on Sunday, May 18, as IPL 2025 returns to action after a one-week suspension. The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.
RR and PBKS will be facing each other for the second time this season. In their earlier clash in Mullanpur, Rajasthan had registered a convincing 50-run victory. Batting first, they had posted a total of 205/4 on the board. In reply, Punjab got nowhere close to the target and eventually ended up on 155/9 in their 20 overs. They will be keen to avenge the loss this time around.
Heading into this game, RR are already eliminated from the playoffs race. They have just three wins from 12 matches and are placed ninth on the table. As for PBKS they are in third position with seven wins from 11 games and are well in contention to qualify, and maybe even finish in the top two.
On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between RR and PBKS.
#3 Priyansh Arya
Young PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has impressed with the bat this season. He has scored 347 runs from 11 games at an average of 31.54 and a strike-rate of 192.77, including a hundred and a fifty.
When PBKS last played against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the game which was abandoned before the break, Priyansh had scored a blistering half-century. He will hope to carry the same form as the tournament returns for its final phase.
With Punjab on the brink of qualification, Priyansh will have a vital role in ensuring they get off to a good start in the powerplay overs.
#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal
RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a consistent performer for the team despite their poor performance overall this season. The left-hander is their leading run-getter with 473 runs from 12 innings at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 154.57. He has notched up an impressive five half-centuries so far this season.
When they played Punjab Kings earlier this season, Jaiswal played a match-winning hand, scoring 67 runs off 45 balls with three boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 148.88.
As Rajasthan look to end their campaign on a positive note, Jaiswal will be keen to continue his good form and add more runs to his tally.
#1 Prabhsimran Singh
PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh has been another bright spot for them this season, playing a massive role in their successful campaign so far. He is their leading run-getter with 437 runs from 11 innings at an average of 39.72 and a strike-rate of 170.03, including four half-centuries.
Prabhsimran had also struck a fifty in the game against Delhi that got abandoned before the break. In the game before that against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he smashed a 48-ball 91 including six boundaries and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 189.58.
The young batter has been in solid form and will want to carry it forward after the break as well. As they face Rajasthan in a crucial game, Prabhsimran will hope to fire at the top to get them off to a blazing start once again.
