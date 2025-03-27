IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs LSG match ft. Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 on Thursday, March 27. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is the venue for this clash.

The two teams have had contrasting starts in the tournament so far. SRH registered a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals to begin their campaign. They put up 286/6 on the board and successfully defended the total.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals. They scored 209/8 batting first and failed to defend the score as Delhi got to 211/9 in the end, winning by just one wicket.

However, batters from both sides put up a solid display. With some attacking batters in both teams, a high-scoring contest with fireworks can be expected once again in Hyderabad.

On that note, here are three batters who could score the most runs in this IPL 2025 fixture between SRH and LSG.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs LSG match

#3 Travis Head

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Travis Head carried on from where he left off last year in the IPL. The SRH opener had amassed 567 runs from 15 games last season at an average of 40.50 and a strike-rate of 191.55.

In their opening game of the 2025 season against Rajasthan, Head once again took the attack to the bowlers, batting just the way he is known for in the IPL. He smashed 67 runs off just 31 balls including nine fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 216.13.

The left-hander played a massive role in their run to the final last season and they will want him to continue batting in a similar fashion not only in this game but throughout IPL 2025.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Nicholas Pooran is another hard-hitting batter who is known for his attacking play and power-hitting in the shorter format. Pooran began the IPL 2025 season with a brilliant knock for LSG against Delhi.

Coming in at No. 3, the left-hander smacked a 30-ball 75 at a whopping strike-rate of 250. His innings was laced with six fours and seven maximums which powered them to a total in excess of 200.

Playing against SRH who have a power-packed batting line-up, Lucknow may have to put up big runs on the board to give their bowlers a chance in the game. It will be crucial for the in-form Pooran to step up once again and deliver with the bat like he did in their previous game.

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

IPL 2025 seems to be a season of redemption for Ishan Kishan. He was roped in by SRH after being released by the Mumbai Indians. Given an opportunity in their first game against Rajasthan, Kishan took it with both hands and made the most of it.

The left-hander, walking in at No. 3, carried on the batting style of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the top. He took the attack to the bowlers from the word go and struck a magnificent unbeaten hundred on his SRH debut.

Kishan smashed 106 not out off just 47 balls at a strike-rate of 225.53 including 11 fours and six maximums in his knock. He also won the 'Player of the Match' award and has further added to the mighty batting line-up that Hyderabad already have.

