IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs MI match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Wednesday, April 23. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH and MI previously met this season at the Wankhede Stadium, where Mumbai Indians registered a four-wicket victory. Batting first, Hyderabad could only manage to post 162/5 on the board.
Mumbai got over the line in just 18.1 overs and won the game comfortably in the end. Hyderabad have lost five out of their seven matches and with just two wins, they are struggling in the ninth position on the points table.
Meanwhile, MI have made a solid comeback after their poor start. Coming into this clash, they have three consecutive wins. They now have four wins and as many defeats from eight games.
SRH will eye redemption at home with an aim to avenge their previous loss against Mumbai. On the other hand, an in-form MI side will be eager to build on their winning streak.
That said, here is a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between the two teams.
3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs MI match
#3 Travis Head
SRH opener Travis Head has put up some solid performances this season. While he has been slightly on and off, he has managed to score 242 runs from seven games at an average of 34.57 and a strike-rate of 168.05 with two fifties.
In their last game against MI itself, Head failed to get going, scoring only 28 runs off 29 balls with three boundaries. However, in the last game they played in Hyderabad, the opener slammed a 37-ball 66 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Given that they will be playing Mumbai this time at home, Travis Head will be eager to come good with the bat and make amends for his performance from the previous outing.
#2 Abhishek Sharma
Travis Head's opening partner Abhishek Sharma had a decent outing when they previously faced MI. The left-hander scored 40 runs off just 28 balls, hitting seven fours at a strike-rate of 142.86.
Against PBKS when SRH last played at home, Abhishek blasted a scintillating 141 off just 55 balls, smashing 14 fours and 10 maximums at a whopping strike rate of 256.36.
Overall, he has scored 232 runs from seven matches so far this season at an average of 33.14 and a strike-rate of 188.61. Abhishek will want to build on his previous knock and convert it into a big score against MI this time around.
#1 Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has been MI's best batter so far this season. He is their leading run-getter with 333 runs from eight games at an average of 55.50 and a strike-rate of 162.43 with two half-centuries.
In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, he played a crucial knock to help Mumbai win the game. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 68 off just 30 balls, smashing six boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 226.67.
Him being in form in the middle order is key for Mumbai. The senior batter will be expected to replicate his performance as they look to make it a double over SRH in the upcoming fixture.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS