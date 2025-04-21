IPL 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can CSK qualify for playoffs after their 9-wicket loss to MI?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played their eighth game of IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 20) when they took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. The Super Kings slumped to their sixth defeat in the tournament, this time being beaten clinically by nine wickets.

This loss is CSK's sixth this season, extending their stay in last place on the points table. Considering 16 points is the minimum threshold to qualify for the playoffs, they have six games remaining in the tournament and will have to win all of them to reach the next stage. An impediment for them will be their net run rate of -1.392, which they will have to improve in the coming games with big wins.

If the minimum number of points to qualify for the playoffs comes down to 14, CSK can afford a loss, but they will have to be wary that this loss doesn't take a hit at their already poor net run rate. They will have to win five out of their next six games, while ensuring substantial margins that boost their net run rate.

A blitz on debut from 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre (32 off 15) and half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (53* off 35) and Shivam Dube (50 off 32) saw the Super Kings post 176/5 in 20 overs. The Mumbai Indians made light work of this chase, as Rohit Sharma (76* off 45) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 30) put together 114 runs for the hosts to register a nine-wicket win.

CSK take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 encounter

After a demoralizing defeat against the Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners will shift their focus to their upcoming game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, April 25. The last season's runners-up are only one spot above CSK, and are looking to meet all the aforementioned conditions to make it to the playoffs.

Should SRH lose to the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, they will slump to become the wooden spoon holders in the ongoing season. A loss for Chennai will diminish their chances of making it to the playoffs.

