×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL: 3 Indian wicket-keepers who have scored a century in tournament history 

  • Here's a look at the three Indian wicket-keepers who have scored a century in IPL history.
  • Interestingly, all the hundreds have come in a losing cause.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 22 Mar 2020, 08:15 IST

Rishabh Pant has recorded the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL
Rishabh Pant has recorded the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL

With the advent of T20 cricket, the role of a wicket-keeper batsman has evolved a lot. Earlier, the teams sought to have a player in their team who could keep the wickets and bat a little if required. However, now, the teams demand the wicket-keepers to be decent batsmen too.

On some occasions, the team management prefer to have a part-time wicket-keeper in the team if it allows them to have a better team balance. The same trend has been witnessed in the IPL as the franchises look to sign batsmen who can keep instead of wicket-keepers who can bat. While not all wicket-keepers belong to the same category, there are quite a few who have made a name for themselves in the batting department.

Here's a look at the three Indian wicket-keepers who have scored a century in IPL history.

#3 KL Rahul - 100* (64) vs Mumbai Indians

KL Rahul registered a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019
KL Rahul registered a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019

The recent-most entry on this list is of the stylish opening batsman from Karnataka, KL Rahul. Opening the innings for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019, Rahul touched the three-figure milestone in 64 deliveries. Kieron Pollard captained the Mumbai Indians in that match and he invited the visitors to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rahul and Chris Gayle wreaked havoc in the opening overs as they stitched a 116-run opening partnership. The Caribbean opener lost his wicket but Rahul continued his onslaught against the Mumbai Indians. He remained not out till the end, scoring 100 runs off 64 deliveries. He slammed six fours and six sixes to power Punjab to 197/4 in 20 overs. Unfortunately, Pollard's heroics denied Punjab a win in that match.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha - 115* (55) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wriddhiman Saha is the only Indian player to slam a century in an IPL final
Wriddhiman Saha is the only Indian player to slam a century in an IPL final

The only Indian wicket-keeper batsman to have scored a century in an IPL final is India's red-ball specialist behind the stumps, Wriddhiman Saha. However, in the 2014 IPL final, Saha showcased that he can be effective in limited overs cricket as well.

Playing their maiden IPL final, Kings XI Punjab lost the toss and were invited to bat first by the Kolkata Knight Riders. They lost two quick wickets which united Saha with Manan Vohra in the middle. The two upcoming stars stabilized the innings before switching gears. While Vohra scored 67 off 52 deliveries, Saha remained unbeaten on 115 runs, a knock in which he smashed 10 fours and eight sixes. Although Punjab came very close to winning the IPL title, Manish Pandey's special innings denied them a win.

Advertisement

#1 Rishabh Pant - 128* (63) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Another hundred in a losing cause
Another hundred in a losing cause

Interestingly, all the centuries registered by Indian wicket-keepers in the IPL have gone down in a losing cause. The man who holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian player in IPL, Rishabh Pant, recorded his maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017. Just like Wriddhiman Saha's situation, Pant came out to bat when the team's score was 21-2.

The left-handed batsman made his intentions clear right from the start as he took little time to get settled in the middle. In an innings where 187 runs were scored, Pant aggregated 128 off them off just 63 deliveries. He whacked 15 fours and seven sixes and scored 68.45% of the team's runs.

However, a brilliant partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson for SRH undid all the good work done by him.

Published 22 Mar 2020, 08:15 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul Rishabh Pant T20 IPL Records
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us