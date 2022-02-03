IPL 2022 Auction: 3 overseas players Ahmedabad will not target

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to start on 27 March. The mega auction for the same is scheduled for February 12-13.

The Ahmedabad IPL franchise has not yet confirmed what its name will be. However, they have picked 3 players in the draft - Hardik Pandya (captain) for ₹15 crores, Rashid Khan for ₹15 crores and Shubman Gill for ₹8 crores. They will have a purse of 52 crores going into the mega auction in February.

The draft picks show that Ahmedabad has covered quite a few bases. India's premier fast-bowling all-rounder, a premium spin-bowling all-rounder, and a youngster with immense potential.

Certain players with similar skill-sets will be available at IPL auctions. However, a select few of those will be in high demand after their T20 World Cup performances. But the Ahmedabad franchise would ideally not be looking to shell out a huge amount for them given the balance of their current squad.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was brilliant in the shortest format last year. He had a world-class performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup - 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 9.75 and 119 runs at a strike rate of 148.75. Hasaranga was also signed by RCB as a replacement for Adam Zampa last IPL season, where he only played two games.

However, Ahmedabad has already picked Rashid Khan, who is arguably the best T20 spin bowler in the world at present, in the drafts. Hasaranga will also be in high demand during the mega auction because of his impressive performances of late.

That is why it wouldn't be wise if Ahmedabad went for Hasaranga at a high amount given they already have the best player in the world for the specific skill-set. However, if there isn't a very high bid, say under ₹4-5 crores, Ahmedabad can reconsider its strategy accordingly.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was one of the most important players in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph. He scored 185 runs in 5 innings at an average of 61.67 and a strike rate of 146.83. Marsh was also part of the 4-time champions Perth Scorchers in the 2021-22 Big Bash League.

However, Marsh only bowled 5 overs in 7 games in the T20 World Cup and 15 overs in 8 games in the BBL. They already have captain Hardik Pandya, who offers a similar skill-set - a hard-hitting all-rounder who bowls fast. He can bat in the top three and in the lower order as well depending upon the composition of the team.

He has, however, struggled with injury issues in the recent past. He was ruled out of the IPL in 2020 due to an ankle injury. He was unavailable for the following IPL season as well. Investing in a player like him might not end up well for the new franchise unless they have a clear role defined.

#1 Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has established himself as one of the best spinners in the shorter format. He has set a base price of ₹2 crores for himself ahead of the mega auction. He has taken 21 wickets in 14 IPL matches at an average of 17.62, conceding 7.74 runs per over.

Zampa was one of the core reasons for Australia's success at the T20 World Cup last year. He took 13 wickets in 7 matches at an average of just 12.08 and an economy rate of 5.81. He also took 10 wickets in the 10 matches in the BBL at an average of 29 and an economy rate of 7.44. A lot of teams would be looking to rope in a spinner of such high quality.

As good as Zampa is, it wouldn't logically make sense for the Ahmedabad IPL franchise to sign him. They already have Rashid Khan as their lead overseas spinner. Plus, he doesn't give the team a batting option in the lower order like Khan does.

