IPL: 5 batsmen with the most ducks

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a runs galore in every edition. Every year we get to see a cricket carnival with a lot of boundaries and centuries, which leave fans craving for more. Players create records in the IPL every season and to establish themselves. However, sometimes players also create unwanted records.

While players look to pile on runs, some of them fail to score consistently and also create humiliating records, such as most number of ducks. It's not a common sight to see a batsman get out without scoring a run and when it happens, it can be embarrassing. While it is acceptable for a bowler to get out for a duck, it's quite humiliating when a batsman leaves the pitches without scoring any runs.

We look at active batsmen in the IPL with the highest number of ducks in the tournament.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane - 11

Ajinkya Rahane has been a part of the IPL since its first season and has played 132 innings till now. He has played for the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants and is will play for Delhi Capitals this season. Rahane has amassed a total of 3820 runs till now and has two centuries to his name as well.

Across the span of his IPL career, Rahane has been dismissed for a duck on 11 occasions.

However, Rahane has shown impressive fortitude to help his team out in tricky situations and remains a valuable asset for every team that he plays for. Rahane was Rajasthan Royals' most capped player and will have to fight for a place to open the innings for Delhi due to the plethora of options that they have.

#4 Rohit Sharma - 12

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has a lot of records, but this record is stain on his resume.

Advertisement

Sharma has played over 188 matches for the Deccan Chargers and the Mumbai Indians and has scored close to 5000 runs in the IPL. He has one century to his name and 36 half-centuries. Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to triumph in four seasons, making him the most successful captain in the league.

However, Sharma has 12 ducks to his name and many of them have come in recent years. He has been subjected to a lot of trolling over this unwanted record and it is often mentioned in discussions regarding his inconsistency.

Despite this, Sharma remains an integral part of the Mumbai Indians setup and his success is of utmost importance to the team and their season.

#3 Manish Pandey - 12

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has played all seasons of the IPL till now and has always performed for every team he has played for. He has played for Pune Warriors, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandey has transformed into a dependable figure in the SRH setup.

In all these years of playing in the IPL, Pandey has scored 2843 runs in 120 innings and also has one century to his name. He has had 12 ducks in his career, which is the joint second highest in the league.

Pandey will be important for Hyderabad's batting lineup this season as he will be expected to stabilise the team and help them out whenever they are faced tricky situations.

#2 Ambati Rayudu - 12

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has cemented his spot as the Chennai Super Kings' opener after good performances in the past couple of seasons, which also saw him scoring his first century in the IPL.

After wearing Mumbai's colors for seven long years, Rayudu was roped in by CSK in 2018 and it has been a revival of sorts for his career. Till last year, Rayudu has scored 3300 runs in 147 matches.

Rayudu has been out for a duck 12 times in his IPL career. While he played in the middle order for Mumbai, he opens the innings for Chennai.

Rayudu's performances will be crucial for Chennai Super Kings in the coming season and a lot depends on the headstart he can provide the team in important matches.

#1 Parthiv Patel - 13

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has had a long and eventful IPL journey. He has played for a lot of teams, namely Chennai Super Kings, Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 139 IPL matches, Patel has scored close to 3000 runs. In recent years, he has been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and has done a fairly good job of giving the team a good start.

Patel has a moderately impressive set of records, however, this one must be irking him. He has the most ducks in the history of IPL, with 13 ducks to his name. Harbhajan Singh also matches this number, but neither is he a batsman nor is he going to be a part of this year's IPL.

Parthiv Patel has a shot at redemption this year. If the stars align for him and his team, they might just lift their first piece of silverware this year.