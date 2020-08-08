IPL: 5 captains with the lowest win percentages in tournament history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most high-profile and cash-rich leagues in cricket.

A plethora of world-class players from all over the world assemble in a team that is carefully constructed in an auction, and the captain is given the responsibility of managing players from all countries and backgrounds. The job of an IPL skipper is by no means an easy one, given how high the stakes are.

In the IPL, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the two most successful captains (minimum 20 games) in history, with win percentages of 59.77 (174 matches) and 60.19 (103 matches) respectively.

Lowest win percentages as captain in the IPL

At the other end of the spectrum, however, lie these 5 unfortunate cricketers. Here are the 5 IPL captains with the lowest win percentages (minimum 20 games).

#5 Sourav Ganguly - 40.47%

Sourav Ganguly in action for PWI

Sourav Ganguly is the captain with the fifth-worst win percentage in IPL history. In 42 games as an IPL captain, the former Indian skipper recorded 17 wins and 25 losses.

Ganguly was announced as the captain of his home franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural edition of the IPL. Although they got off to an incredible start, with Brendon McCullum scoring 158* in the first-ever IPL game, KKR finished 6th and didn't qualify for the semi-finals.

Dada was sacked as captain ahead of the 2009 IPL, although he was reappointed in the role in the third edition of the IPL. He also went on to skipper the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) in the 2012 season. They finished dead-last with only 4 wins, and Ganguly retired from all forms of the game.

Ganguly is currently the President of the BCCI and there have been talks about him running for the post of ICC Chairman.