IPL Auction 2017: 5 players Kings XI Punjab should look to buy

The struggling franchise could make some season-changing purchases at the auction.

Panchal is one young talent Punjab could invest in

Kings XI Punjab walk into the 2017 IPL auctions as the team with the highest purchasing power, standing at Rs 23.35 crores. Despite their horrible 2016 season, Kings XI have decent resources at their disposal, 19 of them. That means they can purchase eight more players in the auctions, four of which can be foreigners.

The Kings XI Punjab side has boasted of talents like Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Brett Lee and Mahela Jayawardena in the past. However, stardom aside, they have underperformed in the tournament since its inaugural season in 2008.

The Chandigarh-based franchise will be looking to make amends this time by making some smart choices at the auctions. They have a pretty well-rounded squad already and go into the auctions with specific needs, unlike many of the other teams.

Here is a glance at five players that Kings XI could add to their squad to make it stronger.

#5 Priyank Panchal

The Gujarat opener was the highest run scorer in the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy, amassing 1310 runs at a stupendous average of 87.33. He came within touching distance of eclipsing VVS Laxman's record of 1415 runs in a Ranji season.

A strong temperament and pleasing-to-the-eye stroke making put Panchal a few yards above the rest. His T20 record is outstanding with an average of above 30 after 23 matches, that includes four half-centuries.

With Kings XI in search of an opener, Panchal could be very much on their radar. He could be a fine replacement for Hashim Amla at the top once he leaves midway to prepare for the England series and CT 2017.