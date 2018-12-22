×
IPL Auction 2019: 3 unsold overseas stars

Vishnu San
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    22 Dec 2018, 11:56 IST

Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum

The 2019 Indian Premier League Auction made for interesting viewing as teams battled strongly to buy their desired cricketers for the next season. A total of 351 cricketers were up for grabs in the auction to fill the 60 possible slots for the next season.

Bought for ₹8.4 crores each, Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy were the highest gainers in the auction. Among overseas cricketers, Colin Ingram and Sam Curran were picked for ₹6.4 crores and ₹7.2 crores respectively. However, there were also disappointments as plenty of top cricketers failed to attract bids.

In this segment, let us take a look at three high-profile overseas cricketers who were unsold in the 2019 IPL auction.

#3 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is one of the greatest T20 batsmen to emerge from New Zealand and has been an iconic cricketer in the Indian Premier League. The dazzling opener has produced numerous memorable knocks.

In 2008, McCullum scored the first century in IPL history. In 2015, he scored another magnificent century in just 56 deliveries and led Chennai Super Kings to a tremendous triumph against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

McCullum has been played for five different teams in IPL till now and has entertained the audience with his aggressive batting skills.

In the 2018 IPL Auction, he was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for whopping ₹3.6 crores. A lot was expected from the man whose fiery batting performance lit up the Chinnaswamy stadium in the first ever IPL match.

However, the former New Zealand skipper disappointed his fans by scoring only 127 runs in 6 matches in the 2018 IPL. In the 2019 auction, McCullum did not find any takers.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Dale Steyn Brendon McCullum IPL 2019 Teams & Squad
Vishnu San
CONTRIBUTOR
11233
