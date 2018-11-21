IPL Auction 2019: I would've dropped Gambhir and Yuvraj as an owner, says former Indian selector

Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab

What's the story?

The cash-rich IPL Auction is around the corner and the buzz about it has already set in. The IPL trade window was open recently and the franchises traded and released players with a clear motive to get the right balance.

The Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab contingents respectively released veterans Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh owing to their lackluster campaign and former India selector Sandeep Patil has backed the move.

Patil voiced his opinion on The Quint by saying, "It was sad to read about Indian stars being left out by their respective IPL franchises, but to be honest, I am not at all surprised. Yuvraj and Gautam have been my favorite players but as a franchise owner, if I have to take a call on them being part of my team, I would also have dropped them."

In case you didn't know...

After 6 glorious years with KKR and 2 IPL trophies, Gambhir was released ahead of the 2018 IPL Auction and joined his former side, Delhi Daredevils. However, after a dismal show in IPL 11, the veteran has been released into the auction pool.

In addition to this, another star who reigned the IPL Auction for many years was southpaw Yuvraj Singh. He was bought by for Rs 2 Crores and returned with 65 runs in 8 matches with a paltry average of 10.83.

The details

Gambhir was auctioned for Rs 2.8 Crores last season by the Delhi Daredevils unit but was dropped from the side after six games with only one win. Yuvraj Singh, on the other hand, was the costliest player in the auction 4 seasons ago but persistently struggled for form.

In the light of the same, Sandeep Patil asserted that nobody wants to lose in cricket and that the franchises put in plenty of thought process while choosing the players. He said that age has always affected player's performances and shall continue even in the future.

Patil was of the opinion that both Gambhir and Yuvraj have had their moments in the glorious game and given plenty to cheer about for the audience but it was time for them to consider their futures.

What's next?

The IPL Auction is around the corner and it will be interesting to see how the franchises go about it to strike the right balance.

Gambhir and Yuvraj will probably find it difficult to find buyers with age not being on their side. Perhaps, going unsold could possibly bring curtains to their illustrious IPL careers.