×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Auction 2019: Most expensive players

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
327   //    18 Dec 2018, 22:39 IST

As many as 59 players were bought for 70 spots up for the grabs
As many as 59 players were bought for 70 spots up for the grabs

The much-awaited 2019 IPL Auction came to an end as a total of 60 players were picked for the 70 available slots. The auction that took place in Jaipur on Tuesday was a sort of peculiar one as we witnessed a lot of surprises at the event. Plenty of players went unsold at the auction while many of the players' names weren't called out. 

The India players, both capped and uncapped, were in high demand as the franchises came up with effective strategies while going after the players. The limelight of the event was Varun Chakravarthy whom Kings XI Punjab bought for INR 8.4 Crore - almost 42 times his base price of. At INR 8.4 Crore, Chakravarthy became the most expensive uncapped player at the 2019 IPL Auction. He also happened to be the joint-most expensive player of the 2019 IPL Auction.

Besides Varun, another player who made the headlines was Jaydev Unadkat who was recently released by Rajasthan Royals. Alongside Varun, Unadkat at INR 8.4 Crore became the joint-most expensive player at the event. Astonishingly, the left-handed paceman was acquired Rajasthan Royals - the same team who left him out ahead of the auction. This very move speaks volumes about franchises' strategies at the event as they were quite cautious while spending each penny. 

Unadkat wasn't the only case as alike him Wriddhiman Saha also got back to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.2 Crore whom SRH released before the retention deadlines.

In addition to some surprising signings, the franchises overlooked some of the quality names that were expected to make it big at the 2019 IPL Auction. Hazratullah Zazai and Reeza Hendricks are some of the players who went unsold despite being touted as one of the probable signings for many of the franchises. 

The big players such as Yuvraj Singh and Martin Guptill went unsold in the first round. Howbeit, both the fiery batsmen managed to find a franchise for themselves before the curtains went down. Just before the end of the event, Mumbai Indians opted for the services of Yuvraj Singh at a price of INR 1 Crore. Meanwhile, SRH also jumped in to bid for Guptill and acquired him at the base price of INR 1 Crore.

To end the day, Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, strike a deal for Riyan Parag who became the last player to be sold at the 2019 IPL Auction. Rajasthan Royals acquired the services of Riyan for the base price of INR 20 Lakhs. With this, Hugh Edmeades called it a day as the curtains went down. 

As the 2019 IPL Auction is over, let us now look at the top 10 most expensive players bought at the auction. 

Most expensive players at the 2019 IPL Auction:

Top 10 most expensive players at the 2019 IPL Auction
Top 10 most expensive players at the 2019 IPL Auction

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaydev Unadkat Varun Chakravarthy
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
3 all-rounders who KXIP could target at IPL Auction 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Indian players who could lead to a bidding war
RELATED STORY
3 teams who might pick Yuvraj Singh in the IPL 2019 auction
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be the most expensive at IPL Auction...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Complete List Of Players Bought By Each...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who are likely to go unsold in 2019 IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Auction: Most expensive XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 Indian players with the highest base price at...
RELATED STORY
IPL AUCTION 2019 Strategy: Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Top 3 picks among the released players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us