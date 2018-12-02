One batsman each team could sign in IPL Auction 2019

Middle-order batsmen will be in high demand in the IPL auction

With just less than four months to go for the start of IPL 2019, the teams would have already started their preparations for the tournament. The team management will have their task cut out as they will be trying to figure out the right combination for their team going into the tournament.

By now, all the teams would have marked their targets as they sit, bid and take on each other in the IPL Auction 2019 that is scheduled to take place in Jaipur on December 18. While a few teams played it safe in player retention by retaining the core of their side, some let go of the majority of their players in a bid to re-build a team for the upcoming season.

In the upcoming IPL auction, the franchises will bid for the players keeping in mind the possible change of venue from India to either South Africa or UAE and the 2019 World Cup because of which most of the international teams might not allow their players to take part in the whole tournament.

Keeping these things in mind, let us take a look a batsman each team could get in the upcoming IPL auction.

Delhi Daredevils - Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer could be the ideal addition for DD

Ahead of the auction, Delhi Daredevils surprised everyone by trading for Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad with all-rounder Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem going the other way. With this, Delhi now have Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the top-4 and all they need is a good middle-order batsman who can be the finisher in the side.

Shimron Hetmyer had a great time for West Indies when they toured India earlier this year and has put himself in pole position to earn big in the IPL auction. Hetmyer, without a doubt, has the potential to become the next big batting star from the Caribbean islands, especially in white ball cricket.

In the 17 T20 innings, he has scored 498 runs at an average of 31.12 and scored his runs at a rate of 144.34. He could be the middle-order batsman Delhi is looking for and if they manage to get him, their line-up will look dangerous.

