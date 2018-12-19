×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Auction 2019: Top 4 overpaid players

Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
357   //    19 Dec 2018, 14:12 IST

Carlos Braithwaite taking a selfie with the T20 World Cup
Carlos Braithwaite taking a selfie with the T20 World Cup

On a day where a total of 351 cricketers went under the hammer, only 60 managed to bag an IPL contract for the 12th edition of IPL. The eight franchises competed with each other as they tried to buy players to fill the gaps in their teams. Among these 60 players, certain players took the entire auction by storm as they went for huge sums of money. While some of these buys were understandable and reasonable, some of them left the fans bamboozled.

The price-tag of a player represents the expectations that the franchise has from the player. What follows is a list of 5 players who may not be able to covert their big price tags into equivalent performances in the upcoming season of the IPL and hence can be termed as 'Overpaid players'.

#4- Mohammed Shami- KXIP- 4.8cr

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

An important part of the Indian Test bowling lineup, Mohammed Shami is not the same bowler in the T20 format, especially in the IPL. He is popularly called ' Second innings Shami' due to his great performances in second innings of Test matches. Hopefully, KXIP knew that there's no second innings in an IPL match.

Mohammad Shami has a below-par IPL record in which he has played 35 IPL games picking up only 21 wickets at an unreasonably high economy of 9.14. This economy is the worst among all the bowlers who have bowled more than 100 overs in the IPL. Moreover, Mohammad Shami has played a serious amount of Test cricket over the course of the last 12 months and would not be fresh enough to give his best in the IPL.

Looking at the above factors a price tag of around 3 crores would have done more justice to Shami's caliber.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Carlos Brathwaite Varun Chakravarthy
Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Players who could go unsold in the IPL auctions due to...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Most expensive players
RELATED STORY
Top 3 bowlers Mumbai Indians could target in the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams where Axar Patel could best fit in
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Top 3 picks among the released players
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: Post Auction Stats and Facts
RELATED STORY
5 Players who are likely to go unsold in 2019 IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
Shivam Dubey and Varun Charavarthy: Two stars at the IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: 5 players with shocking base prices 
RELATED STORY
5 Players Mumbai Indians could target in the IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us