IPL Auction 2020: 3 all-rounders who Royal Challengers Bangalore should target

Can Kohli and RCB succeed in IPL 2020? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

After finishing a disappointing eighth last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore look determined to make it big this time around and indicated it with few bold releases ahead of the auction. Dale Steyn, Tim Southee and Marcus Stoinis were among the big names released as six overseas players made their way out of the team.

Here's the list of players who RCB released:

Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer

With Mike Hesson the new Director of Cricket Operations and Simon Katich the Head Coach, the team will be spirited to make this season count. They surely will have a good discussion with Virat Kohli on who to sign at the auction and the list should surely include death bowlers and middle-order batsmen.

On that note, let's take a look at three all-rounders who RCB should target at the auction.

#3 Sam Curran

Curran can strike the ball pretty well. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

After being bought for a whopping ₹7.2 crore in the last season by Kings XI Punjab, Sam Curran was released by KXIP ahead of the auction. While his performances weren't bad, they weren't good enough to retain him as his costly price tag worked against him.

However, now that he's back to the auction pool, several teams will be looking to sign the 21-year old.

Curran has been brilliant in the last couple of years and after securing his place in the Test Squad, he broke into the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with six wickets from five matches at a good bowling average of 25.50. He didn't get much opportunity with the bat but when he did, he scored at a great strike-rate of 152.17.

RCB should sign Sam Curran as he's capable of bowling at all stages of the game. From a batting perspective, he can put the foot down during the death overs and can start playing the big shots right from ball one. His batting prowess was evident when he smashed 55* against the Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

With so much talent in him and age on his side, RCB should target Sam Curran at the auction.

