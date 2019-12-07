IPL Auction 2020: 3 best players who won't be playing this IPL

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Dec 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE

Yuvraj Singh and Mitchell Starc will be missed in the IPL next year

With the IPL player auction (scheduled to take place in Kolkata on December 19) approaching fast, a total of 971 players have registered to be a part of the lucrative league during the IPL player registration window. The registration round included 713 Indian and 258 overseas players.

However, with only 73 spots available among all the eight franchises, it will be interesting to see who makes the cut as the hammer goes down two weeks later.

Also see - Live cricket score

Some of the big names have made themselves available after missing out on the 2019 edition due to international commitments. The league, this time around, will see the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, and many others returning to the fold.

A host of young uncapped Indian players, along with a few overseas ones who have made the right noises in the various T20 leagues around the globe, will also be in demand.

However, there still are some renowned names who will be missing out on the T20 extravaganza next year. Here we take a look at three such star players who will not be there IPL 2020:

#3 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc - RCB

Australian quickie Mitchell Starc is one of the premier international stars who has opted out of the IPL auction, meaning that he will be missing out on the tournament for the fourth time in a row. Bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty auction price of INR 9.4 Cr last year, was ruled out of the entire season due to injury.

The 29-year old last featured in the IPL for RCB in 2015, and has failed to make an appearance in the league thereafter. Considering his current form in the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan, the speedster could have been in great demand at the auction but, unfortunately, chose to make himself unavailable.

His exclusion at the IPL 2020 will be a great miss for any franchise hoping to rope in the Aussie pace spearhead. This will force a major change in their strategies ahead of the player auction.

1 / 3 NEXT