IPL Auction 2020: 3 Biggest buys for RCB

Mohit Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 Dec 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE

Chris Morris

With the ouster of star players such as Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile, the new team management of RCB showed that they're here to shake things up a little and "play bold".

While Hetmyer, Stoinis, and Coulter-Nile had massive paydays at the auction, what seemed interesting is that the RCB table wasn't even seen placing a single bid on the players that they had ousted, barring that of Dale Steyn who was bought at base price in the last round of the auction. This was a clear indication that there are going to be some changes in the Royal Challengers winds!

Before the auctions, it was clear what RCB needed. The main concern for them would have been to strengthen their bowling department by bringing in a premium overseas pacer who could lead the bowling department. With seasoned campaigners like Umesh Yadav already a part of the side, someone like a Pat Cummins would've been their first choice. Apart from this, they also needed a wicket-keeper batsman who could be a backup for Parthiv Patel, a batsman who could strengthen their middle order as well as a fast-bowling all-rounder who could hit a long ball.

Mike Hesson and co. looked a very busy side on the 19th of December at the auction table, having been involved in bidding wars for players such as Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tripathi, though they didn't have too much to show for it until the second half of the auction due to other teams outbidding them.

However, the RCB think tank did what they do best at the auctions, i.e., make heads turn! Having made buys that either surprised or delighted fans, here are the 3 biggest buys that will be playing under captain Kohli in RCB's 2020 IPL campaign.

#3 Kane Richardson - ₹4 crore

Kane Richardson while playing for the Melbourne Renegades

The 28-year-old South Australian came in as a surprise buy to most RCB fans watching the auction, but the management revealed that roping in the pacer was a part of their plans. With an economy of 8.4 in the IPL, Kane Richardson at times has proven to be a bit expensive. But with 18 wickets from just 14 games, it also shows that he's a wicket-taker who hasn't been given a stint long enough to prove that he has what it takes. Having been a part of RCB's 2016 squad that reached the finals, Richardson will be eager to come back in and show the team that he's worth the money they spent on him.

While he's not likely to be a part of the team's starting XI, he's bound to be a surefire replacement to the injury-prone fast bowling veteran, Dale Steyn.

1 / 3 NEXT