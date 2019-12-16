IPL Auction 2020: 3 High base price players might go unsold for the second consecutive season

Shaun Marsh - Orange cap winner in 2008

It is almost time before yet another IPL auction takes centre stage on December 19 for the next edition of the IPL in 2020 in Kolkata. Recently, the list of 332 players who were shortlisted by the franchises with their base price was released ahead of the auction. With only 73 spots available across all the eight franchise, it will be interesting to see which all players get the nod to participate in IPL 2020.

A total of seven players will enter the auction with the highest base price of 2 crores including the likes of Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and a few others. Angelo Mathews was a surprising name in the list after the Sri Lankan faced the repercussions of a high base price in last year’s auction to find no takers for himself. However, no Indian was part of the elite list of highest base price players.

Robin Uthappa was the only Indian to enter the auction with a base price of 1.5 crores along with some of the other foreign players.

With a host of choices available for the franchise, it seems quite realistic that some of the high base players might return unsold, mainly due to their base price.

Here we take a look at 3 high base price players who might go unsold for the second consecutive auction:

#3 Angelo Mathews – 2 crores

Angelo Mathews

The 32-year old Sri Lankan all-rounder, Angelo Mathews has not been able to replicate his ODI and Test success in the T20 format of the game. He last played a T20 in August 2018 and has failed to find a spot in the national T20I squad thereafter.

His recent limited-overs exploits in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi don’t offer enough hope for him to induce a bid in the IPL auction either. Mathews went unsold in the last IPL auction might find no takers for yet another time at this year’s auction. It comes across as a baffling decision to set the base price so high given his recent form and the kind of similar all-round options teams can bid for from the auction pool.

