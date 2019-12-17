IPL Auction 2020: 3 oldest players in the draft

Nesara V Jagannatha FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 02:51 IST SHARE

Fawad Ahmed

Kolkata will play host to the IPL 2020 auctions on 19 December. With the next auction set to be a mega one, the one-day affair this Thursday will see franchises handing out one-year contracts to the players, with the focus chiefly set on the 2020 edition of the league.

After circulating the list of 971 players who had initially signed up for the event, the final shortlist was obtained from the franchises and now 332 players will go under the hammer on auction day. However, as per IPL's squad restrictions, a maximum of 73 players can return with a contract from the event. Out of these, 29 spots belong to overseas cricketers.

Barring a few franchises, the rest of the squads seem settled for the upcoming season. Aside from tying up the unfastened ends and signing a couple of backups, the policy for most teams at the auctions is likely to be straightforward.

Although initially pegged to be a younger player's forte, the older and experienced cricketers have also made the T20 format their own with some sensational displays. The latest example of that was the title-winning campaign executed by Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

At the upcoming auctions too, there is a slew of experienced professionals in the draft. Although age may not always be an asset in this format, players who are at the fag end of their careers could have something to offer for their respective sides.

In this article, we take a look at the three oldest players in the auction pool (arranged in descending order of their age).

#3 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

At 37, Yusuf Pathan is the third oldest cricketer in the auction pool and the likeliest to bag a contract from this list.

In the first-ever edition of the competition Pathan picked up eight wickets and scored 435 runs, which still remains his best performance in the tournament. But after a spectacular start to his IPL career, Pathan has been unable to replicate that form in recent years.

Advertisement

The Baroda all-rounder's form has gone downhill quite sharply in the last couple of seasons. While 10 games yielded just 40 runs and no wickets for him in the 2019 edition, the statistics were slightly better in the year before that: the big-hitter collected 260 runs from 15 matches.

An experienced player like Pathan must contribute more for teams to consider him in the playing XI. Considering he is almost at the fag end of his career, very few franchises would be willing to invest in him for the upcoming season.

A few settled sides such as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals might offer a ray of hope to the 2007 World T20 winner. If utilized efficiently and given the freedom to express himself, the 37-year-old can still play a few match-winning knocks.

1 / 3 NEXT