IPL Auction 2020: 3 players who can start bidding wars between CSK and RCB

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 23:37 IST SHARE

CSK and RCB are two of the most high-profile franchises in IPL history.

It’s that time of the year when every Indian Premier League franchise focuses on tightening their belt and kicks off the preparations for the approaching edition of the mega-event. The 13th edition of the IPL will take place in the year 2020 and the franchises have announced their respective lists of released players on 15th November. The team managements will try to fill the gaps in their team during the auction which will take place on 19th December, 2019.

This year’s auction will test the think tanks of all the sides as some big names would go under the hammer. Besides, there are a few stars who can provoke the franchise to enter a bidding war in Kolkata.

All the sides would look forward to grabbing the best players but, as witnessed in the previous auctions, this desire results into an intensified bidding war. This article features three stars who can start a bidding war between the two mammoth franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020.

Every side wishes to have a fast-bowling all-rounder in their playing XI who can turn the game with his skills. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are two sides who have the utmost need of a player of this calibre for the upcoming edition of IPL. Looking forward to their need, the fans can regard Chris Morris as the best player to fill in this spot as Delhi Capitals released him before IPL 2020.

The South African all-rounder, Morris can prove to be handy in both the departments. He was a part of the Delhi side during IPL 2019 but he could score only 32 runs for them.

In the bowling department, his performance was up to the mark as he bagged 13 wickets at an average of 23.53. His best bowling figures were 3/22 which also showcases his talent. Having been a part of CSK earlier, Stephen Fleming may look bring him back to Chennai while RCB can go after him to fulfil their need of a big-hitter and a quality pace bowler wrapped in one.

1 / 3 NEXT