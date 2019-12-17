IPL Auction 2020: 3 players who could be the most expensive overseas signing this year

Tom Banton could be one of the hot picks in the upcoming auction

Foreign players always fetch big money in the IPL player auction every year and this year's edition isn’t likely to be an exception in that regard, even though it’s not a mega auction. Plenty of overseas swashbucklers are listed to go under the hammer and there is every chance that the franchises break the bank for them, come 19th December.

New kids on the block have always attracted IPL franchises, with some of the young foreign players going at huge prices even without having too much international experience in their kitty. The franchises will also be extremely interested in the reputed international stars and proven match-winners up for grabs in the auction.

Here are the three players who could be the most expensive overseas signing in the IPL 2020 auction:

Chris Lynn

Kolkata Knight Riders are the only IPL franchise Chris Lynn has been a part of. The franchise had released him ahead of the IPL 2018 mega auction but bought him back at a hefty price of 9.6 crores.

Lynn, however, couldn’t meet the expectations of the KKR management last season, which has now led to his release from the franchise again.

He was in devastating form in the Abu Dhabi T10 league played recently as he averaged 53.00 and batted at a strike rate of 236.30 in the tournament. He was equally effective against both spin and pace and he hit a total of 31 sixes in the eight games he played.

KKR might not go for Lynn again, but there is no doubt that the other franchises will be highly interested in the services of the Aussie right-hander. His recent exploits in the T10 league might just make him the highest-earning foreign recruit this year.

