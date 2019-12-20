IPL Auction 2020: 5 players who surprisingly went unsold

Only one New Zealand player was bought at the auction

Once again, we saw big money spent in the IPL auction as players from all over the world were picked up.

There were a lot of big winners from the auction. None of those winners were any bigger than Australia’s Pat Cummins though, as the number one Test bowler in the world became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for 15.5 crore (US $2.1m), more than the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Cummins wasn’t the only Australian to come away from the auction well off. Glenn Maxwell was picked up by the King XI Punjab for 10.75 crore (US $1.5m), returning to the franchise he was with between 2014 and 2017.

Chris Morris was a surprise massive pick, going for 10 crore (US $1.4m) to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite having quite a modest IPL record. There was also big money for IPL debutant Sheldon Cottrell, who was bought by the Kings XI Punjab for 8.5 crore (US $1.2m).

There was also success for Cottrell’s West Indies teammate, Shimron Hetmyer, who was bought by the Delhi Capitals for 7.75 crore (US $1.1m), continuing his good December after he struck a superb 139 against India last week.

There were a few players who weren’t picked up though to the surprise of all the onlookers. Here are five players who surprisingly went unsold in the auction.

#5. Stuart Binny

Binny has experience at international level

It is a surprise that some teams didn’t choose to add a bit more depth to their squads, and that is where Stuart Binny could really have come in useful. He may not have always performed brilliantly during the IPL tournaments, but he is someone who can be a very valuable asset if he is at his best.

What the 35-year-old does do is add experience to a squad, and that would certainly be important in some squads, even if it was to act as a mentor to younger players. Binny did still play a number of games for the Rajasthan Royals last year, so it is a little bit of a surprise that no teams could find a use for him this time around.

