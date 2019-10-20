IPL Auction 2020: 5 unsold overseas players from last season to look out for

Can we Cottrell's salute in the IPL?

It's been 5 months since IPL 2019 ended and the teams have already started preparing for the next season. Some teams have changed their coaching staff and team management while MI and DC indulged in a trade swap which saw Mayank Markande head to Delhi with Sherfane Rutherford swapping out for him.

The trade window closes on 14 November and the teams need to sort out their combinations before the auction which is scheduled to be held on 19 December in Kolkata.

But only a small percentage of those listed for auction are actually bought by the teams and the others go unsold. But sometimes, the unsold players are ones who might've benefited certain teams and the team management often regret their choice to not raise their paddle for them.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 unsold players from last season who could sell big this season.

#5 Glenn Philips (New Zealand) - WK Batsman

Glenn Philips has been brilliant in franchise cricket.

The aggressive, young keeper batsman from New Zealand has already made his name among the T20 elite after impressing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2019. He has featured in 11 matches for the national team in the T20 format but the young opener failed to make an impact often falling prey to needless loose shots. So as expected, Glenn Philips went unsold last season with a base price of ₹50 lakh.

But after an extended stint for Auckland in the domestic circuit, Philips has once again skirted around the national team. The 22-year-old scored 374 runs from 10 matches at a brilliant strike-rate of 144.96 in the CPL and could be the solution to the problems of few teams.

He is still an unknown commodity and will cost relatively less than someone like Alex Carey and he could clearly solve the problems of teams like RCB and KKR.

