IPL Auction 2020: List of players released and retained by Kolkata Knight Riders after the trade window

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 15 Nov 2019, 18:59 IST SHARE

Kolkata Knight Riders

India might be playing Bangladesh in a Test match at Indore but all the focus has shifted towards the retention lists of the IPL teams which were announced on Friday. All the teams were given a deadline to submit the list of players to be released on or before the 15th of November.

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get in some new faces for the next season so that they can perform better compared to last year. Due to poor performance in last year’s IPL, there were a few bold calls expected and there have been a few of them.

KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs last year and as a result, they have released a total of ten players which include some big names.

Chris Lynn, who was bought in for a whopping ₹9.6 crores in the auction in 2018 has been released. He did have a decent season last time around and Its a surprise release from the franchise. KKR might even try to get him back at a cheaper price in the auction.

Another player who has been associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time, Robin Uthappa, has been released. He had a very poor season with the bat last year and it was inevitable that he would be released.

Carlos Braithwaite who was picked in the last year’s auction too doesn’t find his name in the retention list whereas Piyush Chawla who has been part of the squad for a long time too is out of the squad.

English all-rounder Joe Denly, who didn’t get many opportunities last year, has been released as well. The other players who have been released include Prithvi Raj Yarra, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Anrich Nortje and Shrikant Mundhe. Most of these players didn’t get many opportunities and hence haven’t been retained.

List of player released by KKR

Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Carlos Braithwaite, Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe, Anrich Nortje.

List of player retained by KKR

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi.

List of traded players – Siddhesh Lad