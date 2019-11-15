IPL Auction 2020: List of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals after the trade window

Jaydev Unadkat is no longer a part of Rajasthan Royals

As all the teams had to declare their list of released players before 5 PM today, Rajasthan Royals announced a list of 11 players from their squad ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction. Jaydev Unadkat was the biggest name featured on that list which also consists the likes of Oshane Thomas and Ish Sodhi.

The Royals had invested a lot of money Unadkat over the last two seasons. However, they did not get the expected return from the Saurashtra-born star. He failed to keep a check on the runs he leaked whilst not being able to scalp sufficient wickets as well. Apart from Unadkat, RR have also ended their association with Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny.

Ajinkya Rahane had been traded to Delhi Capitals during the trade window whereas the team management released local stars Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi and Sudheshan Midhun today.

From the foreign contingent, RR have released West Indian fast bowler Oshane Thomas, New Zealand's leg spinner Ish Sodhi, Australia's hard hitter Ashton Turner and England's Liam Livingstone.

Here's a look at the list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals after the IPL 2020 trade window.

List of player released by RR

Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun. Ajinkya Rahane (traded out), Krishnappa Gowtham (traded out), Dhawal Kulkarni (traded out).

List of players retained by RR

Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande (traded in), Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia (traded in), Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag.

Rajasthan Royals have a massive ₹28.90 crores left before the auction. Hence, they will look to fill up the 11 slots available in their squad with some high-profile names.