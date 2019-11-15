IPL Auction 2020: List of players released and retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad after the trade window

Shakib Al Hasan has been released by SRH

The former champions of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad have released five players from their squad ahead of IPL 2020. The Hyderabad based franchise finished at the fourth position last year after they lost to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator match. The franchise has got itself a new coach in Trevor Bayliss ahead of the next season.

Among the players that SRH have released now, the biggest Indian name present on the list is Yusuf Pathan while the biggest name from the overseas players is the Bangladeshi star Shakib Al Hasan. Pathan had been with the Orange Army for quite a while but he has lacked consistency of late whereas Shakib has received a one-year ban from competitive cricket.

Among the other players that SRH released, Martin Guptill is a prominent name but since SRH have a solid opening pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, the services of the Kiwi opener were no longer required by them.

Also, the 2016 winners have done away with domestic stars Ricky Bhui and Deepak Hooda. The latter had received a lot of opportunities to prove his talent but he failed to prosper in both the departments while Bhui could not make the most out of the limited opportunities that came his way.

Here is the complete list of players released and retained by SRH before the auction.

List of players released by SRH

Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan and Deepak Hooda.

List of players retained by SRH

Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha.

After the trade window, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a purse of INR 17 Cr left with them while they have 7 slots available in their squad.