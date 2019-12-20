IPL Auction 2020: RR co-owner says Jaydev Unadkat has terrific relationship with captain Steve Smith

Vinay.Chhabria News 20 Dec 2019, 12:49 IST

Steve Smith and Jaydev Unadkat will play together once again in IPL 2020

What's the story?

Rajasthan Royals' co-owner, Manoj Badale revealed the team management's thoughts behind signing Jaydev Unadkat for ₹3 Crores in IPL Auction 2020. Badale said that Unadkat is one of the finest Indian quick bowlers and he fills a very specific slot in the team. Besides, he even mentioned that the left-arm pacer shares a good relationship with captain Steve Smith.

The background

Unadkat came into the limelight when he starred for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017. After Pune left the tournament, Rajasthan Royals has been Unadkat's home. Although the franchise has never retained the Saurashtra-born star before the auction, they have always bought him in the auction.

The heart of the matter.

Talking to the reporters after acquiring Unadkat's services, Manoj Badale said:

"We think JD (Jaydev Unadkat) is still one of India's finest quick bowlers. And, that has always been proven by the fact that every time we have bought him or bought him back in the auction, there have been other franchises looking for him. So, he fills a very specific slot. He works well with our captain, they have a terrific relationship. He fits really well hence, the Royals are very pleased to have him back."

It is interesting to note that Smith was Unadkat's captain when he played for Pune in IPL 2017 hence, the Aussie really knows about the talent the 28-year-old possesses.

What's next?

IPL 2020 is still four months away. Rajasthan Royals have stacked up their squad by signing Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller and Robin Uthappa in the auction. They will try to win their first IPL title since 2008 next year.