IPL Auction 2020: Three Indian players RCB may be interested in buying

Can RCB end their title jinx in IPL 2020?

The IPL player auction is set to take place in Kolkata tomorrow and the fans will have their eyes fixed on the Royal Challengers Bangalore desk as the duo of Simon Katich and Mike Hesson will try to assemble a team that alters the fortunes of the Bangalore-based IPL franchise. In the last 12 years of the league, RCB has qualified for the final thrice but has always fallen short in the finale.

The last three seasons have been disastrous for the Virat Kohli-led outfit as they have taken the wooden spoon home twice. There have been multiple reasons behind RCB’s failures. One of them is the team management’s inability to assemble a proper squad in the yearly player auctions.

Hence, with an aim to correct their past mistakes, RCB will look to sign the following three Indian players in the IPL Auction 2020 that is going to be held tomorrow:

Kulwant Khejroliya can be the 'X-factor' for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s decision to retain Mohammed Siraj ahead of Kulwant Khejroliya surprised quite a few fans. The 27-year-old pacer from Rajasthan had earlier been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad and plies his trade for Delhi in the domestic circuit.

Khejroliya has featured in 15 T20 matches thus far and has taken 17 wickets with an economy rate of 7.49. His best figures of 4/26 indicate that he has the ability to take wickets at regular intervals and the RCB management should look to buy him back in tomorrow's auction.

He is the only Indian player from their released list whom Bangalore needs to buy back because they lack a quality Indian left-arm fast bowler and Khejroliya is one of the few players available in that department.

