IPL Auction 2020: Three players Royal Challengers Bangalore could target in the auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB had another disappointing season in 2019. They finished at the bottom of the table with just five wins in 14 matches.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers once again led the batting lineup in 2019. RCB's bowling attack failed to perform again. Chahal and Navdeep Saini are the only bowlers who tasted success in 2019. Experienced fast bowlers, like Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav, couldn't take wickets and have remained expensive more often than not. Shivam Dube, Shimron Hetmyer, and Akshadeep Nath, their most significant buys in the 2019 auction, also failed to prove their worth.

For the 2020 season, the team made a few essential changes to their coaching department. Mike Hesson, the former head coach of Kings XI Punjab, was appointed as their Director of cricket operations. They further removed Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra and brought in Simon Katich and Mithun Manhas as head coach and assistant coach. After changing their coaching staff, RCB will look to add experienced batsmen and death bowlers to their team after releasing players like Hetmyer, Southee, and Klassen.

On that note, here are three players RCB could target in the upcoming auction.

#3 Alex Carey

Alex Carey plays for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL.

Alex Carey is a young wicketkeeper-batsman from Australia. Carey represented Australia in the 2019 World Cup, where he scored 375 runs at an average and strike-rate of 62.50 and 104.16, respectively. In his T20 career, Carey scored a total of 1182 runs in 60 matches at an average of 31.10, which includes a century and seven fifties. He remained the second-highest run-getter in the seventh BBL season, where he scored 443 runs at an average of 49.22.

RCB could consider releasing Shimron Hetmyer, who failed to prove his worth. Alex Carey, who is an excellent wicketkeeper-batsman, can be an ideal replacement.

