IPL Auction 2020: Top 3 English cricketers that could go for big money

Tom Banton

England has given the IPL some of its biggest stars in recent times. Be it Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer or Jonny Bairstow, their players have left a big impact on the Indian audiences, and a whole new pack of Englishmen are ready to follow in the footsteps.

With some big names crowding the list of players to be auctioned on 19 December, English players will have yet another chance to attract lucrative contracts. A total of 22 players from England will feature in the event.

With that in mind, here is a list of three English players who may attract big bids on the given day.

1. Sam Curran

The 21-year-old all-rounder from Northamptonshire started off his 2019 IPL in promising fashion, with a few good spells (including a match-winning hat-trick) for the Kings XI Punjab. However, he fizzled out in the second half of the season.

Curran was let go by the Mohali-based franchise ahead of this year's trade deadline, and he will be looking to give a more convincing performance this time around. There were definite sparks from Curran, both in his batting and bowling, and the rest of the franchises would have taken notice.

There are a few teams that lack the presence of a strong all-rounder as well as bowling options in the middle overs, and they could bet big money on Curran.

2. Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan can be a asset to any team that has struggled in the leadership aspect. While the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have cemented their status as the captains of their respective sides, the same cannot be said for all teams.

Morgan, despite his forgettable outings in the IPL is still a catch. And this is as good a time to acquire his services as ever.

The left-hander is fresh off the World Cup win, where he played a big role with the bat too. He should be high on confidence and would be able to infuse the same in a team running low on belief.

Morgan could be a good choice for the likes of his ex-franchise Kings XI or Delhi Capitals, which could use some experience in leadership.

3. Tom Banton

Another talented 21-year-old in the English team is Tom Banton, the opening batsman for Somerset County Club. He made headlines in 2019 for scoring 500-plus runs during the Vitality Blast, and he subsequently made his international T20 debut. More recently, he got into the national ODI team as well.

Banton has already expressed his interest in playing for the Mumbai Indians, but the franchise will have to battle against other franchises who would all be looking rope in the young talent.

Banton is a modern batsmen in the truest sense of the term and is just beginning to assert his presence in the international arena. A tournament like the IPL can be the perfect launching pad for him; he has all the makings of being a tournament favorite in the years to come.