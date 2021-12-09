IPL Auction 2022: 3 former MI players the franchise will look to buy

It isn't necessarily goodbye for most players of a particular franchise when they go under the hammer during the IPL Auction 2022. Some teams may not have retained some star players, but there's every chance that these players will get an extended run with the side as they head into the paddle battle.

One such franchise is the Mumbai Indians (MI), who like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have relied on a core unit to help win titles and make them key playoff contenders every season. With the side retaining Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav in their ranks, we take a look at the three players they will look to acquire back into their fold at the IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Ishan Kishan might be bagged in IPL Auction 2022

Ishan Kishan has been instrumental for the Mumbai Indians and the explosive left-handed batter has played key roles in some of their victories over the last couple of seasons.

Mumbai Indians won a bidding war and bagged him for INR 6.2 crores ahead of IPL 2018 and the Jharkand batter's stock is only set to rise when he is the subject of some intense bidding during the IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Trent Boult

The Kiwi pacer has been a key factor in Mumbai's pace attack and his years of experience with white ball cricket, along with his ability to richly complement Bumrah, makes him the other player Mumbai will be keen on re-acquiring.

Boult joined the MI ranks in the IPL in 2020 and since then has gone on to become one of their most deadly seamers with the ability to land the ball hard and also swing the ball both ways.

#3 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar played a pivotal role in MI's title run and was also picked for Team India at the 2021 T20 World Cup as a result of his impressive outing with the ball.

Chahar has 43 wickets from 42 IPL games at an average of 25.97 and an economy rate of 7.44. The leggie will be in high demand in the marquee edition and the Mumbai think-tank will look to bag him again in the IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Rohit Mishra