IPL Auction 2022: 3 franchises that will target Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya has been a part of Mumbai Indians' core group for the last couple of years. He has the ability to contribute to all three departments of the game. Krunal has played a pivotal role in Mumbai's three title-winning campaigns in the last five years.

The all-rounder from Baroda was snapped by the Mumbai think tank during the IPL 2016 auction for INR 2 crores. Krunal had an average run in the first year but soon went from strength to strength to be a crucial weapon for Rohit Sharma.

He is more or less economical in his four overs and is a pretty handy batter in the lower middle-order. However, his performance graph has gone down in the last couple of years. He managed to pick up just five wickets last season alongside scoring 143 runs for his franchise.

With Krunal Pandya struggling to hit rhythm, Mumbai Indians had no other choice but to release him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. On that note, let's take a look at the 3 franchises that will target Krunal during the mega auction.

#1. Ahmedabad

Owned by CVC Capital, Ahmedabad will mark its beginning in the IPL sphere from the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league. With a new entity altogether, the owners will look to have well established players in their ranks. They will need players who can add value to the team and Krunal Pandya fits the bill perfectly.

Being a seasoned campaigner, Krunal could be part of the core group. Coming from that part of the country, he knows the ground and the wicket better than anyone which will be a plus for the new team.

On top of that, Krunal knows the pulse of the audience coming from Ahmedabad. This will help the franchise build a connection with the fans from the first match.

#2. Punjab Kings

Coached by Anil Kumble, Punjab has retained only two cricketers in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. They will look to build a completely new side.

The franchise has struggled massively in the last couple of years due to their lack of depth in the lower-middle order. Krunal would be a good fit to do the job. The 30-year-old can bat according to the situation and play the long handle which can excite the Punjab Kings think tank.

Besides, he is more than a handy left-arm spinner and is a pretty good fielder on the boundary. Punjab will look to build a strong base of Indian cricketers and Krunal could be a valuable addition to their squad.

#3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to be one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, Hyderabad have struggled to play to their potential in the last two seasons. More than their overseas recruits, the franchise has struggled due to lack of quality and experience in their Indian cricketers.

The middle-order consisting of Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma lack the experience to shine in pressure situations. More so with Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey miles away from their personal best.

Krunal Pandya could be the perfect solution to Hyderabad's problem. The India international can bat in the middle-order and is someone who bowls those four overs without giving away too many runs.

The franchise will certainly have their eyes firmly placed on him during the IPL 2022 auction.

Edited by Aditya Singh